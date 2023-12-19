Chicago Christmas forecast: Cold and snowy, or warm and rainy?

Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago this year? You may want to keep dreaming.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are set to begin warming up mid-week, making way for a slightly warmer but potentially rainy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Although Sunday -- Christmas Eve -- during the daytime hours is expected to be dry, rain developing in the evening and overnight will create a chance for rain and showers for Christmas Day on Monday, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to be mild, with a high of 50 degrees for Christmas Eve, and a high of 51 degrees on Christmas Day.

"Not a white Christmas, but more of less warmer, and perhaps wet Christmas," Roman said, of the Christmas forecast for the Chicago area this year.

Last Christmas, the high temperature was 14 degrees, Roman said. The year before that, in 2021, Christmas Day topped out at 55 degrees, Roman added.

The Chicago Christmas temperature swings over 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 saw a similar pattern. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, in 2020, the high temperature on Christmas was 22 degrees. In 2019, it was 57 degrees. In 2018 it was 45 degrees, and the year before that, it was a chilly one, at 21 degrees.

The average high temperature for Christmas Day in Chicago is 34 degrees, Roman said.

Chicago's Tuesday forecast

According to Roman, Tuesday will be a breezy and chilly day, with clear skies in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon.

And though forecast models show Tuesday's high temperature at 34 degrees, Tuesday morning started out cold, with temperatures in the teens and wind chill values even lower.

Wednesday is expected to be warmer, with a high of 41 degrees, Roman said. Thursday, clouds are expected to move in, bringing chances for a spotty shower later in the evening, Roman said, with a high of 43 degrees.

Rain chances are expected to linger into Friday, but temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the low 40s.

By Saturday temperatures will be even warmer, a high of 47 degrees predicted, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.