Christkindlmarket won't return to one of its Chicago locations this season

Christmas in Chicago is always a magical time of year, and it all starts when the annual Christkindlmarkets begin to pop up, featuring vendors selling seasonal food, ornaments and hot spiced wine.

Three locations of the traditional German holiday market are usually set up across the Chicago area: one downtown, one in Wrigleyville and one in Aurora.

This year, one market will be missing from the usual lineup.

Due to the National Hockey League Winter Classic, Wrigleyville will not host a market for the 2024 season.

A statement on the Christkindl website cited the Winter Classic and "additional programming" for why the market will not be set up.

"The organizers regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the community's understanding. They look forward to returning to Lakeview in future years," the statement said.

Although the Gallagher Way location in Wrigleyville won't appear, the two other locations will still be in full swing.

The Daley Plaza market and Aurora market locations will be in operation from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24.

The Daley Plaza market is located at 50 W. Washington St. in Chicago. The location will celebrate its 28th year.

The Aurora market, celebrating its third year, is located at 360 N. Broadway in the suburb.