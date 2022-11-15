Chicago's The Salt Shed Announces Indoor Lineup for 2023

After opening earlier this year and hosting a few musical acts as an outdoor venue, The Salt Shed on Chicago's North Side announced their first slate of indoor shows for 2023.
The Salt Shed is located inside the old Morton Salt factory at 1308 North Elston Avenue, with the building's well-known roof retaining the original artwork.
Iggy Pop, Third Eye Blind and The Roots are among the artists scheduled to perform at The Salt Shed next year, with Tove Lo performing in the venue's first indoor show on Feb. 17, 2023.
Known for its iconic logo on the roof visible from the Kennedy Expressway, the original Morton Salt facility permanently closed in the fall of 2015, leading to widespread efforts to redevelop the surrounding area.
R2 Companies eventually purchased the facility in December 2017, which began the building's transformation from factory to a hybrid music venue.
Prior to opening as a venue this year, the recognizable artwork on the building's roof was updated and revitalized, maintaining the venue's unmistakable appearance.
A full list of the announced 2023 shows can be found below:
- Tove Lo: 2/17/2023
- Big Gigantic: 2/18/2023
- Viagra Boys: 2/24/2023
- Gordo: 3/3/2023
- Elle King: 3/4/2023
- Iggy Pop: 3/10/2023
- The Roots: 3/18/2023
- Third Eye Blind: 4/1/2023
- Placebo: 4/21/2023
- Bikini Kill: 4/22/2023
- Nils Frahm: 4/23/2023
- The Flaming Lips: 5/5/2023
- Fever Ray: 5/7/2023
- The Wood Brothers: 5/11/2023
- Hippo Campus: 5/24/2023
- Tyler Childers: 6/8/2023
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: 6/11, 6/12, 6/13/2023
- The Hold Steady & The Mountain Goats: 7/1/2023
- First Aid Kit: 7/22/2023
- Boy Pablo: 10/6/2023
Tickets for most shows will go on sale on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. CST, with the exclusion of the following concerts:
- Big Gigantic: Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
- Hippo Campus: Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
- Tyler Childers: Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. CST (For all three shows)