Chicago's The Salt Shed Announces Indoor Lineup for 2023

After opening earlier this year and hosting a few musical acts as an outdoor venue, The Salt Shed on Chicago's North Side announced their first slate of indoor shows for 2023.

The Salt Shed is located inside the old Morton Salt factory at 1308 North Elston Avenue, with the building's well-known roof retaining the original artwork.

Iggy Pop, Third Eye Blind and The Roots are among the artists scheduled to perform at The Salt Shed next year, with Tove Lo performing in the venue's first indoor show on Feb. 17, 2023.

Known for its iconic logo on the roof visible from the Kennedy Expressway, the original Morton Salt facility permanently closed in the fall of 2015, leading to widespread efforts to redevelop the surrounding area.

R2 Companies eventually purchased the facility in December 2017, which began the building's transformation from factory to a hybrid music venue.

Prior to opening as a venue this year, the recognizable artwork on the building's roof was updated and revitalized, maintaining the venue's unmistakable appearance.

A full list of the announced 2023 shows can be found below:

Tove Lo: 2/17/2023

Big Gigantic: 2/18/2023

Viagra Boys: 2/24/2023

Gordo: 3/3/2023

Elle King: 3/4/2023

Iggy Pop: 3/10/2023

The Roots: 3/18/2023

Third Eye Blind: 4/1/2023

Placebo: 4/21/2023

Bikini Kill: 4/22/2023

Nils Frahm: 4/23/2023

The Flaming Lips: 5/5/2023

Fever Ray: 5/7/2023

The Wood Brothers: 5/11/2023

Hippo Campus: 5/24/2023

Tyler Childers: 6/8/2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: 6/11, 6/12, 6/13/2023

The Hold Steady & The Mountain Goats: 7/1/2023

First Aid Kit: 7/22/2023

Boy Pablo: 10/6/2023

Tickets for most shows will go on sale on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. CST, with the exclusion of the following concerts: