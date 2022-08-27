the salt shed

The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue

The city's historic Morton Salt factory was transformed into a a performance and community space this season

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music.

With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023.

Where Is The Salt Shed?

The performance and community center is located at 1357 N. Elston Ave.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Who's Performing at The Salt Shed?

Mt. Joy, Jorja Smith and more kickstarted the venue's performances early summer. A few more musicians are expected to round out The Salt Shed's outdoor lineup.

  • Sept. 22: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland
  • Sept. 23: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland
  • Sept. 24: Death Cab for Cutie with Low

How Can I Buy Tickets to The Salt Shed?

Local

vote-by-mail 2 hours ago

Illinois Voters May Opt to Vote-by-Mail in All Elections

Chicago Sky 2 hours ago

Chicago Sky to Host Connecticut Sun in Playoff Semifinals Sunday

Tickets are available online here and at a box office stationed adjacent to the main entrance. If the show isn't sold out, tickets may also be available at the door.

Visitors over the age of 4 will need a ticket to be admitted.

This article tagged under:

the salt shedmusicmusic festivalmorton salt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us