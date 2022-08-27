The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music.

With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023.

Where Is The Salt Shed?

The performance and community center is located at 1357 N. Elston Ave.

Who's Performing at The Salt Shed?

Mt. Joy, Jorja Smith and more kickstarted the venue's performances early summer. A few more musicians are expected to round out The Salt Shed's outdoor lineup.

Sept. 22: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland

Sept. 23: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland

Sept. 24: Death Cab for Cutie with Low

How Can I Buy Tickets to The Salt Shed?

Tickets are available online here and at a box office stationed adjacent to the main entrance. If the show isn't sold out, tickets may also be available at the door.

Visitors over the age of 4 will need a ticket to be admitted.