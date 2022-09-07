What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?

The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park.

As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.

The longtime salt facility permanently closed in the fall of 2015, leading to efforts to redevelop the area. Morton shifted all of the remaining salt in the building to another facility at an unknown location.

Morton Salt announced they had sold the site of the Elston Avenue factory in December 2017 to R2 Companies, who has spearheaded the development of the area from factory to music venue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prior to The Salt Shed opening as a venue, the roof and artwork donning the iconic Morton logo were revitalized.

The Salt Shed opened for outdoor concerts in August and is slated to host indoor concerts beginning next year.