Parts of Chicago's famous Griffin Museum of Science and Industry will soon look different as the building's historic South Portico is set to undergo a multi-million dollar "transformation," a press release said.

The renovation to the building's historic South Portico will begin in the spring of 2025, the release said, with the project intended to "increase accessibility, add modern amenities and create vibrant public spaces," the release added.

The construction is expected to wrap up in 2027.

"Upon completion in 2027, visitors will be able to access the Museum’s original south entry from Jackson Park and enjoy features such as a cafe and a terrace overlooking the park’s Lagoon and the nearby Obama Presidential Center, which is scheduled to open in 2026," the museum, which in 2024 was renamed to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, said.

According to officials, the renovation was made possible through a $10 million grand from the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation. The release noted it is the largest grant awarded by the foundation since its establishment in 1983.

“This project represents a pivotal moment for the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry as we honor its historic past while leading the museum forward,” Dr. Chevy Humphrey, president and CEO of the museum said in the release.

According to the release, the renovations will allow for the reopening of the "historic" southern entrance and surrounding public space of the building, which had "fallen into disrepair over time."

Renderings of the renovation show the grand entrance restored and transformed, with an elevator and wheelchair access, along with more public space near Lake Michigan.

According to officials, the museum will remain open through construction, and public access is not expected to be impacted.

Museum Free Days

The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry also has a number of free museum days for Illinois residents through winter of 2025. Below is a full list for February:

February: 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27

More information can be found here.