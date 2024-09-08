Chicago's Garrett Popcorn offers special deal starting Monday for 75th anniversary

Chicago's famed Garrett Popcorn is gearing up to celebrate 75 years in business with a rather sweet offer.

In commemoration of Garrett's 75th anniversary, you can get a small bag of any signature recipe for $1.75 starting Monday, the company said in a news release.

The deal runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and is available in-store only, expect for in shops at sports venues and airports. Customers are limited to one bag per transaction, and one offer per item.

While the special ends Friday, it isn't the only deal available this month.

From Monday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 22, Garrett's is offering a Classic Tin of any signature recipe for $19.49 - when purchased in-shop. Founded in 1949, the Chicago institution bills itself as the city's "true original gourmet popcorn" and uses wholesome ingredients in its secret family recipe, which has been passed down for generations.