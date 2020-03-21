coronavirus

Chicago-Wide Window Sing-Along Planned While Social Distancing

More than 1,000 people are expected to sing Jon Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" from their windows

By Molly Walsh

Jon Bon Jovi performs on stage during his “Because We Can: The Tour” tour in support of his new album “What About Now” at the Air Canada Centre on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

More than 1,000 people are set to belt out Jon Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" outside their window Saturday night.

The Facebook event, created by Rebecca Kell and Jenni Spinner, shows more than 4,000 individuals are going with more than 7,000 interested.

Starting exactly at 7 p.m. on Saturday, participants are encouraged to turn on the song and sing as loud as they can from their windows or balconies.

Radio station 97.1 The Drive even changed its music library to play the song as well.

"Social distancing can't keep us from getting together in song. Let's all hang out and sing as one," read the description of the event.

The event takes after a trend that started in Italy where citizens were performing from their balconies as a way to cope with the coronavirus lockdowns.

