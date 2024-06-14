Shooting outside Streeterville Whole Foods injures 1, draws large police, SWAT presence

Some downtown Chicago roads were blocked and a heavy police and SWAT presence was reported Friday morning outside a Whole Foods Market near Grand Avenue and Fairbanks Street following reports of shots fired.

According to police, at around 8:36 a.m., a 50-year-old male an an unknown person had a verbal altercation outside the building when the person produced a firearm and began to fire shots in the man's direction.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital and last listed in good condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police added.

Photos and video from the scene showed multiple police cars and yellow police tape blocking the busy intersection near the Whole Foods' store in Streeterville, at 255 E. Grand Avenue.

An ambulance could also be seen near the building.

Parents of students in a school located in the same building said a field trip was postponed due to the police presence as those inside the school were told to close their blinds and remain inside.

In an interview with NBC Chicago, a worker said he saw a man harassing people and heard gunshots. The worker said the man then ran into the Whole Foods parking garage.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified told NBC Chicago she also heard gunshots and saw a man holding his shoulder.

According to police, no one was in custody and an investigation remains ongoing.