Chicago weather today: Rain-snow mix with frigid temperatures on the way

New Year's Eve was off to a rainy start in the Chicago area, with scattered morning showers expected to mix with wet snow into the afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Some of the rain Tuesday morning was heavy at times, NBC 5 Meteorologist Iisha Scott said. Around 9 a.m., rain was expected to begin mixing with snow, with all precipitation changing over to wet, scattered snow showers by early afternoon.

Temperatures though were expected to stay above freezing and in the upper 30s, Scott said, so accumulation was not expected.

"Not a huge snowfall event for us at all," Scott said.

Light flurries are expected to continue through the evening and overnight, Scott, said, with temperatures in the low 30s as the clock strikes midnight and 2025 rolls in. Strong winds however will make temperatures feel more like the teens when the ball drops, Scott said.

Temperatures on Wed., Jan. 1, will be in the low 30s, Scott said, with temperatures tumbling as the week goes on.

"Much colder as we head into the first weekend of 2025, with highs in the low 20s," Scott said.