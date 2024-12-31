Chicago weather radar: Track scattered rain, snow across Northern Illinois

New Year's Eve in the Chicago area was off to a rainy start, with scattered rain showers expected through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, the rain was expected to mix with snow, with light, scattered snow showers expected at times.

Accumulations were not expected, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

As the wet weather continues,

