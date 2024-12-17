Chicago weather: Several chances for snow in the forecast, with possible travel impacts

Snow is back in the Chicago area forecast this week, with several chances for flurries and colder weather before temperatures bump back up into the 40s as Christmas and Hanukkah approach.

The snow comes a day after temperatures in the 50s, a high of 40 degrees expected Tuesday.

"About 10 degrees colder than yesterday, but still above average for this time of year," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

According to Jeanes, the dense fog coating the area earlier this week had moved out, but clouds remained. And while Tuesday's daytime hours would be dry, a chance of light snow goes up after midnight and through the morning commute.

By around 4 a.m., counties to the north and west, including areas near the Wisconsin-Illinois border could see a light coating of snow, with accumulation up to one inch. The snow could lead to slick roads, slippery travel and reduced visibility for Wednesday morning rush hour, Jeanes warned.

[4:45 AM CST Tuesday 12/17] A band or two of snow will move southeast across the area late tonight into Wednesday morning, potentially impacting travel into the Wednesday AM commute, primarily north of I-80. Stay tuned for forecast updates today! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/U80ULHwKyO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 17, 2024

By around 10 a.m. Wednesday, snow could mix with rain as it moves out of Illinois and into Northwest Indiana.

After that, the next chance for snow to move in will be Thursday afternoon and evening, Jeanes said with the possibility of a wintry, rain-snow mix for the Thursday evening commute. Overnight and into Friday morning, more light snow showers were possible, Jeanes said.

Temperatures were expected to remain in the mid-30s Wednesday and Thursday, dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s Friday, Jeanes said. Over the weekend, more lake effect snow was possible in some parts, Jeanes said, with colder temperatures in the upper 20s both days.

By the middle of next week however, the Chicago area will see warmer temperatures, with a high of 41 degrees expected for Christmas Eve. Christmas Day temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with highs in the low 50s after that, Jeanes said.

"There may be a stretch of days in the 50s," Jeanes said, of the temperatures over the holidays and towards the end of the month.

Will Chicago have a ‘White Christmas' in 2024? Here's what we know so far

A holiday is considered a “White Christmas” when there is at least one inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25, National Weather Service forecasters said.

But ‘White Christmases’ haven’t been common around Chicago recently. In fact, we’ve only had three since 2010, with the most recent occurring in 2022, Jeanes said.

Over the last 50 years, Chicago has had an inch or more of snow on the ground for Christmas 19 times.

Snow-lovers never stood a chance in 2023, with thermometers nearly reaching 60 degrees. It ended up being the second-warmest Christmas Day in 153 years of records.

This year, the temperature trend is looking warmer. While we’ll have another cold blast Dec. 21-22, the area should begin to warm up by Dec. 23, Jeanes said.