Chicago area could see multiple chances of snow in coming days

After several days of above-average temperatures, the Chicago area could see a couple of chances at snow showers in coming days.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for high temperatures in the low-40s, but a late-arriving disturbance in the evening hours could bring precipitation to the region, according to forecast models.

That precipitation is expected to continue into Wednesday morning, and it may be cold enough for snow to fall in some locations. It is not, however, expected to be an accumulating snow event, though some untreated roadways could become slick before the system moves out of the area.

The next chance of snow could arrive on Thursday, with a storm system bringing the possibility of light snow showers during the afternoon commute, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Once again, it is not expected that the system will produce any real accumulations, but slick travel could still occur, especially in areas north of Interstate 80.

Temperatures are expected to remain on the cool side Friday and into Saturday, and a mix of lake-effect snow showers in northwest Indiana and snow showers in the Chicago area could occur as the weekend gets underway.

The highest chance of snow will come on Saturday, with areas near Lake Michigan potentially seeing the bulk of that impact, according to the National Weather Service and the NBC 5 Storm Team.

By early next week, temperatures are expected to go back up, meaning that the next system that arrives on Christmas Eve could end up being a rain-only event.

High temperatures for the holiday could rise into the low-to-mid 40s, with rain possible on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest forecasts, news and information.