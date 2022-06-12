Chicago Violence: At Least 5 Killed, 16 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least five people have been killed and another 16 have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police.

In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5:02 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Justine, authorities stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrest have been made as Area One detectives investigate.

In the second deadly shooting, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the 400 block of West 18th Street at approximately 11:05 p.m. Friday, authorities said. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle when a black sedan approached and unknown men inside opened fire, according to police. The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed at approximately 12:19 a.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of South Albany, authorities stated. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle when unknown offenders fired shots before running off in an unknown direction. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, police said.

At approximately 2:27 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Indiana. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

In the most recent deadly shooting, a 23-year-old man was killed and three others were injured. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of South Damen, Four men were in an alley when an unknown vehicle drove by and a person inside the vehicle produced a gun and fired shots, authorities said. The 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the left leg and listed in good condition. An additional victim, 24 years old, was shot in the left leg and foot and also reported to be in good condition. The fourth victim, a 42-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the hospital in fair condition, police stated.

Here are the other shootings that have happened so far:

Friday -

At approximately 6:41 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Marshfield, a 21-year-old man was on the front porch of a residence when two unknown offenders produced guns and fired shots at the victim, authorities said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Saturday -

Three men were injured in a shooting at approximately 1:32 a.m. in the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, authorities said. A 20-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk along the lakefront when he said he heard shots and immediately began to feel pain in his chest, authorities said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Another individual, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A third victim, 19 years old, was shot in the face and listed in critical condition.

In the 1400 block of West Division at approximately 4:28 a.m., a 19-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the body, authorities said. The victim was standing outside of a gas station when he heard shots and felt pain. He self-transported to Saint Mary's Hospital and was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 40-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks at approximately 11:21 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Ashland, according to authorities. The man was found shot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

In the 7200 block of South Harvard at approximately 12:10 p.m., a 19-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh, authorities said. The man was walking when an unknown black vehicle pulled up and began firing shots. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

In the 2000 block of West 70th Street at approximately 6:12 p.m., a 61-year-old man was in the alley when he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Garfield Boulevard, a 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound, authorities said. The victim was on a sidewalk when he observed a black Nissan approach, heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the right ankle and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot at approximately 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Harding, authorities said. The victim was on the street when he heard shots and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the upper thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Sunday -

At approximately 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, a 18-year-old man was on the street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to authorities. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest and was driven to Jackson Park Hospital by unknown people.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds at approximately 3:57 a.m. in the 4200 block of South State Street, police stated. Officers were called to shots fired in the area and found a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on the ground with gunshot wounds. The male victim was shot in the chest, while the female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the 3700 block of West Chicago at approximately 8:46 a.m., a 48-year-old man was walking to his parked vehicle when he was shot, authorities said. The victim was shot by an unknown occupant in a dark-colored sedan, according to police. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the right thigh and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health. He was reported to be in good condition.

