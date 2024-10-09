Chicago Police

Chicago teen with autism reported missing, with family pleading for help

By NBC Chicago Staff

A Chicago teen with autism was reported missing from her home this week, leading to a frantic search for answers about her whereabouts.

Micah Grady, 18, was last seen near Leamington Avenue and Washington Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood on Monday, according to Chicago police.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to Imarri Grady, Micah’s sister, she was upset that she missed her school bus on Monday morning, and while another sister slept in the home, Micah left and hasn’t been seen since.

Micah stands 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds, according to her family. She has brown eyes and black hair, and has a “medium-brown complexion,” according to police.

Micah was last seen wearing a pink jacket, grey pants and black shoes. She is non-verbal, according to authorities.

Imarri said the family is desperately seeking answers about her sister’s whereabouts, and had a simple message for her.

“We’re not mad,” she said. “We just want you to come home, and come home safely.”

Local

chicago politics 9 mins ago

City Council members implore state lawmakers to limit mayoral authority in wake of CPS shakeup

Chicago Police 49 mins ago

Employee charged with murder after double-fatal shooting at SW side restaurant

Anyone with info encouraged to call Area Four Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us