Chicago teen with autism reported missing, with family pleading for help

A Chicago teen with autism was reported missing from her home this week, leading to a frantic search for answers about her whereabouts.

Micah Grady, 18, was last seen near Leamington Avenue and Washington Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood on Monday, according to Chicago police.

According to Imarri Grady, Micah’s sister, she was upset that she missed her school bus on Monday morning, and while another sister slept in the home, Micah left and hasn’t been seen since.

Micah stands 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds, according to her family. She has brown eyes and black hair, and has a “medium-brown complexion,” according to police.

Micah was last seen wearing a pink jacket, grey pants and black shoes. She is non-verbal, according to authorities.

Imarri said the family is desperately seeking answers about her sister’s whereabouts, and had a simple message for her.

“We’re not mad,” she said. “We just want you to come home, and come home safely.”

Anyone with info encouraged to call Area Four Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.