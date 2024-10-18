Chicago suburb to transform into zombie apocalypse for Nightmare on Chicago Street

Popular Halloween event Nightmare on Chicago Street will take over a Chicago suburb's downtown this weekend as the city transforms into a zombie apocalypse.

Downtown Elgin will become a "Zombie Defense Initiative" safe zone as the area once again celebrates the spooky Halloween holiday with its annual event.

"Downtown Elgin will again be defending the city this year to keep everyone safe from the zombie infection," the event's website reads. "To ensure your survival, citizens are encouraged to proceed to the SAFE ZONE at Nightmare on Chicago Street."

Inside the safe zone, businesses will board up windows, as vegetation climbs "derelict buildings," creatures prowl and burning tires and barrels of toxic waste litter streets, alongside abandoned cars, buses and even airplanes.

Stray zombies may also make their way into the zone for "processing and study."

"This may be your last shot at survival, so we at the ZDI want to make sure that every human has a good time with stages of live entertainment and bands, food, drinks, retail vendors, roaming performers, live graffiti artists, a hookah lounge, and special guests like MeTV’s SVENGOOLIE and more," the event states.

The event is intended for those 17 and older, though organizers say anyone younger than 17 can be admitted if accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets are currently available, though organizers say the event typically sells out each year before it begins.

Details can be found here.