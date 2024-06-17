Chicago suburb named ‘safest and most affordable' city in US in new ranking

A Chicago suburb was just named the "safest and most affordable" city in the U.S., according to a new ranking -- and it wasn't the only Illinois spot to make the cut.

Finance website GoBankingRates unveiled its top 50 ranking, dubbing Elgin, Illinois, the safest and cheapest city in the country.

The ranking looked at crime metrics, median income, cost of living, mortgage rates, average home values and more for some of the largest cities in the U.S. The data looked at included numbers through May 3, 2024.

Elgin was noted for having a median household income of $85,998, with average mortgage costs of $1,840 and monthly cost of living totals around $4,000.

Compared to other cities on the list, Elgin had a low number of property crimes and violent crimes.

Also making the cut was Joliet, Illinois, which came in at No. 17 on the list.

The southwest Chicago suburb had a median household income of just under $85,00, average mortgage costs of $1,427 and monthly cost of living totals of $3,572. The city had higher levels of both property and violent crimes, however, compared to Elgin.

Making the list just behind Elgin was Cary, North Carolina; Gilbert, Arizona; League City, Texas; and fellow Midwest city Rochester, Minnesota.

Other Midwest locations in the top 50 were Olathe, Kansas; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Dearborn, Michigan; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Warren, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

See the full ranking here.