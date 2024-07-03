illinois news

3 Chicago suburbs rank on report America's ‘Wealthiest Suburbs'

The three Chicago suburbs, two of which are along Chicago's famous North Shore, are the only ones from the Midwest to make the list

Three Chicago suburbs were just ranked among the wealthiest suburbs in the country, with two of them nestled along the glitzy North Shore of Lake Michigan.

The new report, from GoBanking Rates, looked at all cities in the United States with 5,000 or more households and isolated the 50 cities with the highest average income. It also took into account the typical home value for 2024 and metro area to help determine and rank a list of the 50 wealthiest suburbs in America, editors said.

According to the ranking, the wealthiest U.S. suburb was Scarsdale, New York, where the average household income is $568,942 and the typical home value comes in at $1.4 million.

Suburbs in California appeared on the list in the greatest numbers, with 16 suburbs ranking in the top 50.

Coming in at No. 7 is the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, with an average household income of $380,479 and a typical home value of $1,088,871.

Two other Chicago suburbs, both along the North Shore, make an appearance on the list -- Lake Forest, at No. 30, with an average household income of $284,784 and a typical home value of $1,097,029; and Wilmette, at No. 40, with an average household income of $273,718 and a typical home value of $896,128.

The three Chicago suburbs are the only ones from the Midwest to make the list.

The full report from GoBanking Rates can be found here.

This article tagged under:

illinois newschicago news
