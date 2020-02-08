3 Killed, 4 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least three people have been killed and four others have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, police said.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 39-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago police. The victim was sitting inside a parked vehicle when a four-door red or maroon vehicle drove up, and someone exited the vehicle and fired shots. The offenders then fled westbound in Monroe. No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot, and two other men were injured, in a shooting at approximately 8:55 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of West Congress Boulevard, officials said. Police stated an offender approached all three victims on a corner, produced two handguns and fired numerous times.

The victim who was fatally shot sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, police stated. A second victim, a 29-year-old man, was listed in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back, hand and thigh. A third person, a 28-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was reported to be in fair condition. No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

In the city's third fatal shooting of the weekend, a 26-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 9:14 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Cullerton. Police stated the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the left side of his body, and he later died at Mount Sinai Hospital. Police were investigating what led up to the incident.

Here are the other shootings that have happened as of Saturday afternoon:

Saturday