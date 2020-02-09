Man Killed, 7-Year-Old Hurt in Humboldt Park Shooting

One man is dead, and a 7-year-old girl is injured after a shooting in Humboldt Park Sunday morning.

Police said a man was driving with a child and at least two other adults in the 1300 block of N. Rockwell. Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, the victims heard shots being fired in that same block, according to Chicago police.

The car came to a stop in the 1500 block of N. Rockwell, officials said. Authorities said they found the driver inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, and the child passenger — a family relative of the driver — shot in the back.

The driver, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the girl was listed in fair condition, according to police.

No other passengers were injured, nor did they see the shooter or where the shots originated from, authorities said.

No one was in custody as the investigation is ongoing.