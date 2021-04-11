Chicago Shootings: 3 Killed, 16 Injured Over Weekend

Three people have been killed and sixteen others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

In the most recent fatal attack, a 54-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in South Shore.

The man was standing outside about 12:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone shot him, Chicago police said. He sustained nine gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told officers they saw the gunman fire shots from inside a gray Chrysler, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.

On Saturday, a woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 9:05 p.m., they were standing in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue, when they heard several shots and felt a pain, police said.

One woman, 29, was struck in the back, each arm, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released her name.

The second woman, 28, was struck in the lower right leg, and taken to the same hospital where she was stabilized.

A shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead Friday night in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The teen and two others were sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West 37th Street when a black Dodge Durango pulled up and two men exited and began shooting at them, police said.

Davion Ward, 17, was struck in the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head, and the other person, a man between 18 and 20 years old, was struck in the chest, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In nonfatal attacks, a teenage boy was shot Saturday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The boy, 15, was shot in the lower leg about 5:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Kostner Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.

Earlier Saturday morning, a man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 34-year-old was standing outside about 4 a.m. in the 100 block of East 119th Street when someone inside a red-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck five times and taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was stabilized.

In the weekend’s earliest reported shooting, a person was shot Friday night on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

The driver was shot about 9:30 p.m. near Cicero Avenue, and their injuries were not life-threatening, according to Illinois State Police.

At least ten more people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago.

Thirty-four people were shot, eight fatally, last weekend in Chicago.