Chicago shelters rescue dogs from Oklahoma puppy mills. Here's when they'll be up for adoption

More than 50 dogs and puppies arrived by special charter at DuPage Flight Center on Monday morning, greeted by staff members from three Chicago-area shelters.

The animals are part of a group of 250 dogs and puppies that were rescued during a raid at two large-scale puppy breeding operations in Milburn, Oklahoma, in March.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, the animals were found living in poor and unsanitary conditions throughout the properties, many in outdoor pens with little protection from the elements.

After a lengthy legal process, the Humane Society took control of the animals and facilitated their transport to partner shelters.

"We got nine dogs this time. Two large Dobermans, and the rest are all small breed, which is unusual for us," said Darlene Duggan, the interim president at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago.

'We have two French Bulldogs, a Corgi, Shih Tzu, Lhasa Apso mix and a Poodle mix."

The dogs at the Anti-Cruelty Society are between the ages of 2 and 3 years old and are receiving physical and behavioral exams in addition to vaccines and spay-neuter surgeries.

Duggan said summer is busy at the shelter and the perfect time to adopt a new pet.

"We see our highest intake levels during the summer months as well as our highest outcome levels," she stated. "It is perfect for potty training, for acclimating a new pet into your home and into your lifestyle. It’s easier to go out for a walk in the middle of summer instead of the middle of winter."

Duggan hopes families make adoption their first option and suggests those looking for specific breeds and genders search shelters first using search websites like Pet Finder and Adopt a Pet.

"In Chicago we’re very lucky to have an animal welfare ecosystem that has traditional shelters like Anti Cruelty, but also these smaller rescue groups that deal specifically with a breed or with a particular age of animal," said Duggan.

For families who choose to buy from a breeder, the Humane Society said consumers should not rely on endorsements and instead insist to visit the facility in person to see the dog's living conditions.

The nine dogs at the Anti-Cruelty Society should be available for adoption within a week.