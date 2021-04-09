Chicago Riverwalk Vendors Reopening Starting Friday

Vendors along the Chicago Riverwalk begin to reopen Friday, starting a phased approach to welcoming back patrons for the season.
Island Party Hut, Beat Kitchen on the River and City Winery reopen Friday, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.
In the coming weeks, other vendors will reopen on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. Those vendors include:
- Northman Beer & Cider Garden
- Chicago Brewhouse
- Tiny Tapp & Café
- Mercury Cruise lines & Chicago’s First Lady Cruises
- Downtown Docks
- Chicago Electric Boats
- Chicago Cycleboats
- Sweet Home Gelato
- O’Brien’s Riverwalk Café
- Urban Kayaks
The phased approach to reopening the Riverwalk will allow for full service to resume by the end of May, according to Lightfoot's office.
Local
Social distancing and face coverings will be required at all vendors, the city said. Groups will be limited to 10 people and patrons must remain seated, officials said.
The Riverwalk is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.