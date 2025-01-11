Chicago reveals finalists for snowplow naming contest with voting open

Winter is in full swing, and the city of Chicago has revealed its list of finalists in its annual snowplow naming contest, coming alongside a round of snow that impacted the area Friday.

The contest has now entered its third year, allowing Chicago residents to vote for up to six names from a list of 50 in the first phase of the contest.

In the two previous contests, "Mrs. O'Leary's Plow" and "Skilling It" were voted as the top names in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The runner-up in 2024 was "CTRL-SALT-DELETE," while "Da Plow" was the second-place finisher in 2023.

Among the finalists in 2025 include nicknames that pay homage to Chicago athletes of both past and present, such as "Joakim Snow-uh" and "Snow Angel Reese," along with others that pay homage to Chicago fixtures, such as "Lollaplowlooza" and "Buckingham Plowtain."

Other names acknowledge the city's food and beverage scene, with entries such as "Deep Drift Pizza," "Cold Style" and "Goose Iceland."

The list doesn't shortchange more generic options however, with finalists such as "Snow Motion," "Boom Boom Plow" and "No More Mr. Ice Guy."

A full list of the finalists and how to vote in the first phase of the contest can be found here.