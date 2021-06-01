Chicago Pride: Events to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community, Pride Month in the City

Pride Month officially kicks off Tuesday, bringing a wide array of celebrations to Chicago throughout the month of June.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events and activities were canceled for the summer. As vaccinations increase across the city, though, there will likely be a strong return of pride celebrations supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

These are some of the events we know are happening this month:

Pride in the Park

Pride in the Park will be one of the city's first live, in-person concerts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, and will be the festivals second event since launching in 2019.

The two day festival is set to take place June 26 and 27, with tickets starting at $40 for general admission.

These are the headlining acts.

Navy Pier Pride

Navy Pier will host a day-long pride celebration June 26, featuring music performances, dance, storytelling and activities into the evening.

Both Radio Gaga and Chicago Gay Men's Chorus will take to the stage at this event, organizers announced.

Macy's Drag Brunch

Macy's will host their first ever drag brunch on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the iconic Walnut Room, featuring performances from by Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 2 contestant Kylie Sonique Love, 2021 Drag Queen of the Year Pageant winner Tenderoni and Minneapolis-based drag queen Sasha Cassadine.

As of the start of June, the event is entirely sold out, but tickets to the Totally 90's Drag Brunch on July 24 are still available.

Chicago Pride Bowl

The annual flag football tournament will be held along the lakefront on June 25 and 26 from the Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association. The teams playing are members of the National Gay Flag Football League, according to organizers.

BG Pride Drive

In suburban Buffalo Grove, celebrations continue with a pride drive for the second year starting at noon on June 6.

Lawns will be decorated with pride decorations, music and rainbow treats, according to organizers.

Goddess and the Baker Rainbow Menu

Chicago's Goddess and the Baker restaurant is showcasing a rainbow menu to celebrate Pride Month, featuring colorful lattes, cake, pint and a coffee blend. From June 14 to 27, $1 from all pride items will also benefit The Center on Halsted, the cafe said.

During June, customers can pick up or send pride boxes nationwide, as well, including a cookie box, rainbow pack and rainbow blend coffee.

Pride HIIT Workout: Fundraiser

New to pride celebrations this year, trainer Austin Head will lead a total body high-intensity interval training workout on June 6 at 10 a.m. at Replay Lakeview, complete with $10 bottles of champagne, $3 Bud Light beers and brunch food.

Organizers will donate $20 of the $35 fee to participate to Chicago House, which benefits the LGBTQ+ community in the city.

Waukegan Pride Drive

The two-hour event kicks off Saturday in suburban Waukegan at 1 p.m., encouraging residents to drive through the area showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Participants can either register their vehicles for the event or decorate a home or business.

Pride Storytelling With Chicago Public Library

Chicago Public Libraries are introducing virtual storytelling events for children throughout the month, starting this Thursday at 11 a.m.

The events will take place over Zoom with free registration. CPL asks that participants register at least 24 hours in advance.

The libraries also offer a Pride Month coloring sheet to print.

Aurora Pride Drive

Suburban Aurora will also host a pride drive June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the second consecutive year, allowing businesses and homes to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The deadline to sign up for the celebration is Tuesday.

Chicago Pride Fest and Parade

Although the Pride Fest is not happening in June this year due to COVID-19, organizers are still putting on the major event Oct. 1 and 2, followed by the Chicago Pride Parade on Oct. 3.