Walnut Room to Host First Ever Drag Brunch

A Drag Brunch is being held at the world-famous Walnut Room at the Macy's on State street for the first time ever next month.

Chicagoans are invited to celebrate Pride Month with a Drag Brunch at the Walnut Room on June 12 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. These shows will be hosted by Chicago’s Lucy Stoole and feature performances by Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 2 contestant Kylie Sonique Love, 2021 Drag Queen of the Year Pageant winner Tenderoni and Minneapolis-based drag queen Sasha Cassadine.

"This drag brunch celebration at the Walnut room is the first of its kind there but Macy's has always been a huge supporter of the LGBTQ community and since 2019 has raised $1.6 million for the Trevor project", said Andrea Schwartz, media relations for Macy's.

Tickets are required for admission to Drag Brunch and will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, exclusively at flipphonevents.com. Tickets are $20 per person and include a seat for the show, a $10 Macy’s gift card and a Macy’s swag bag.

The Walnut Room will be offering a special Drag Brunch menu, featuring colorful drinks. Food and drink are not included in the ticket purchase; all guests must purchase an entrée during the show.

The Walnut Room is open on a reservation-only, socially distanced basis for daily lunch service and takeout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It will continue to offer special occasion brunches and weekend offerings, including Princess Brunch on May 22. The brunch menu and reservations are available at macyswalnutroom.com.