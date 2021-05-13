Pride in the Park Announces Full Lineup For June Festival Performances

Pride in the Park announced the full lineup of performances this week for the June event in Chicago's Grant Park.

The two day festival will be one of the city's first live, in-person concerts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, and will be the festivals second event since launching in 2019.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here are the headlining acts:

Chaka Khan

GRYFFIN

Tiësto

Betty Who

Tracy Young

Alyssa Edwards

Derrick Charter

Other notable artists include: CircuitMOM, Hector Fonseca, Tony Moran, Lady D, The Vixen Denali Foxx, Karsten Sollors, Tenderoni, Miss Toto, Mila Jam, Kinley Preston, Traci Ross, Naysha Lopez, It Jomama, Hinkypunk, Kara Mel D'Ville, Sheeza Woman, Avi Sic, Matt Suave, O'Laysia, Chamilla Foxx, Zoliy Miyake Mugler for Ballroom Pride, as well as other guest speakers.

"To say we are excited is an understatement. We have legendary artists – with 12 Grammys combined – diverse Allies and Queer icons that are going to simply bring the house down. What better way to celebrate our Pride than with amazing music in a diverse and inclusive atmosphere? We continue to celebrate Pride to remind us of our achievements and to also remind us of our history, struggles, and work that is yet to be done," Pride in the Park Chicago President Dusty Carpenter said.

If not fully vaccinated, organizers suggested prospective concert-goers receive a COVID-19 test the Thursday or Friday prior to the event at a Chicago testing site. All guests must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test within three days, according to the website.

All final health requirements will be released 2 weeks before the event, organizers noted, adding that changes will be posted to social media and the website.

Tickets are on sale here, available at $80 for a general admission 2-day pass or $210 for a VIP 2-day pass.

After the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask-wearing for vaccinated individuals, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will revise his executive order to align with federal recommendations.

The new guidelines released Thursday said masks are no longer necessary indoors or outdoors, barring large group settings, for those fully vaccinated from COVID-19.