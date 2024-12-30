Why are Illinois' flags flying at half-staff? Here's what to know

Flags in Illinois are flying at half-staff this week, and will continue to do so for several weeks, according to officials.

Under notice from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were lowered to half-staff to honor Illinois State Police Trooper Clay Carns, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23.

Carns was helping remove debris from Interstate 55 in Will County at approximately 9:42 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police. The driver was charged with violating Scott’s Law, a class 4 felony. He was also issued multiple citations in connection with the crash.

Flags are set to fly at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 3, according to Pritzker’s office.

Flags will then stay at half-staff for nearly a month to honor the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100.

Under U.S. flag code, flags are ordered to fly at half-staff for 30 days after the death of a former president, meaning that flags will fly at half-staff through late January.

Carter’s state funeral will take place at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 9, according to officials. He will lie in state at the Capitol before the funeral, with more ceremonies scheduled to honor his life.

Carter, a peanut farmer and former governor of Georgia, was elected president in 1976, serving one term in office before being defeated by Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election. He later gained a reputation for his incredible humanitarian work, earning a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

He will be buried in Georgia next to his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter.