Who is the youngest vice president ever, and is JD Vance among them?

Former Ohio Sen. JD Vance became the 50th vice president of the United States on Monday, becoming one of the youngest people to ever hold the office.

Vance, who turned 40 years old during the presidential campaign, spent just two years in the Senate before being selected by President Donald Trump to serve as his running mate in their successful White House bid.

Now, Vance will figure to take on a prominent rule in the White House, with Trump setting out an ambitious agenda for the next four years.

But where does Vance rank in terms of the youngest-ever vice presidents? Here’s a look.

Who is the youngest vice president ever?

John Breckenridge, who served as a Congressman from Kentucky in the 1850s, was the youngest vice president in history when he was selected as James Buchanan’s running mate during the 1856 election cycle.

He was just 36 years and 47 days old when he officially took office in March 1857, making him the youngest vice president ever by nearly four years.

After his term in office, Breckenridge became a major general in the Confederate army during the Civil War.

Where does JD Vance rank?

Vance is now the third-youngest vice president in the history of the United States at 40 years and 141 days old.

The only other vice president younger than Vance to ascend to the office is Richard Nixon, who had just turned 40 years old prior to becoming vice president for Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953.

Who is the youngest president ever?

The youngest president to ever occupy the Oval Office was Theodore Roosevelt, who was 42 years and 322 days old when he ascended to the presidency following the death of William McKinley in 1901.

John F. Kennedy was the youngest president ever elected to the White House at just 43 years old.