What Kim Foxx Told Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson During Recent Meeting

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced in an address to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday that she would not seek reelection in 2024.

In a passionate address touching on Foxx's two-term tenure, the State's Attorney reviewed her legacy while emphasizing work on overturning wrongful convictions and introducing new data transparency measures.

"I am announcing today that at the conclusion of my term, November of 2024, I will be stepping down as State's Attorney. I will not be on next year's ballot, by my choice," Foxx said.

After announcing that her name would not be on the ballot for Cook County State's Attorney in 2024, Foxx revealed she recently met with Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, who is set to take office as Chicago's 57th mayor in just less than three weeks.

Foxx spent part of her address discussing the perceived blame she received for the city's violent 2016, despite taking office on December 1 of that year.

In a meeting with Johnson, Foxx said he should expect the same scrutiny after taking office as mayor.

"I told Mayor-elect Johnson that I saw that despite the fact that he had yet to put his hand on the bible, that doesn't happen until May 15, that he was somehow responsible for the violence in our communities," Foxx said.

Foxx added that Johnson would be taking on a role "in a city that has not fully acknowledged or reckoned with its history of racism and what it does to Black leaders."

"His responsibility is to do the work with the full knowledge that it is not going to be fair, and a lot of folks in this room know that it's not going to be fair. But he has a job to do, and to elevate the voices of the people who put him there. Ken Griffin from 79th Street put him there, elevate his voice and don't try to chase those who didn't," Foxx said.

Foxx's decision is not surprising to many insiders.

According to campaign fundraising disclosures, Foxx has raised only $9,000 since 2021, $5,000 of which was donated by Michael Sacks earlier this month. That is the first contribution Foxx has reported from Sacks in nearly a year, as she’s received more than $1 million in funds since 2016.

Foxx’s tenure has also been marked with sharp criticism of her office’s handling of criminal charges, as well as the way it seeks bonds, with critics often saying decisions on home confinement and electronic monitoring have been made incorrectly.

Foxx has also faced withering attacks from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Police Department over its charging decisions, as well as her office’s handling of high-profile cases involving actor Jussie Smollett and singer R. Kelly, with Foxx announcing that the latter would not be charged with sex abuse in a decision revealed in Jan. 2023.

Lightfoot was especially critical of Foxx’s decision not to press charges in a gang shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt in Oct. 2021, with the two leaders meeting to try to settle their differences.

“They shoot up a residence in broad daylight, and there’s no consequences,” Lightfoot said. “We have to understand how that is possible, when this kind of shootout is captured on film, that there are no charges of any person.”

Workforce retention and turnover within the office has also posed a challenge, with nearly one-third of prosecutors and staff quitting in a 12-month period between 2021 and 2022, according to county officials.

The state’s attorney’s personal life has also been in the headlines, as police were called to her Flossmoor home during a domestic dispute involving her husband in June 2022.

No charges were filed, and the couple asked for privacy in a statement issued after the incident.

Potential Cook County State's Attorney Candidates

Former Inspector General Joe Ferguson is a prime candidate to potentially run for that office, along with former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, who lost his seat to now Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson in 2018, and Dan Kirk, who was first assistant to former State's Attorney Anita Alvarez.

34th Ward Alderperson-elect Bill Conway, who ran a contentious campaign against Foxx in the 2020 Democratic primary for the office, released a statement commending Foxx for her work while confirming he will not seek the position.

"I want to commend State’s Attorney Foxx on her historic work to reverse wrongful convictions, shine a light on racism in our criminal justice system, and clear low-level cannabis records. I’m squarely focused on the job I was just elected to do, which is to help build a stronger and safer city and new 34th Ward, and I couldn’t be more excited to be sworn in next month. I am not considering a run for Cook County State’s Attorney," Conway said in a statement.

In a statement addressing speculation over a potential run, Ferguson revealed he would make a decision on a potential candidacy in the coming weeks.

"As a lifelong public servant, I am deeply committed to addressing pressing issues, including the need for structural reform of municipal government and the equally pressing need for a comprehensive and effective approach to public safety. The two issues are not unrelated. The news that CCSA Kim Foxx is not running for reelection presents an opportunity. I will make a decision in the coming weeks," Ferguson said.

Former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin released the following statement in the aftermath of Foxx's announcement:

“While there will be plenty of time to discuss prosecutorial policy and the future of public safety in Cook County, today is a day to express our appreciation to Kim Foxx for her sacrifice and her service as State’s Attorney," Boykin said.