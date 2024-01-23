Proposed child tax credit in Illinois could impact more than 800,000 households

Bills being considered by Illinois lawmakers could potentially impact hundreds of thousands of households and reduce childhood poverty by nearly 8%, according to a study of the bill’s impacts.

The bills, introduced in both the House and Senate would award parents a tax credit for each dependent child in their household.

Senate Bill 1444 calls for a credit of up to $700 per dependent child, according to the language of the bill.

The tax credit would be reduced by $24 for each $1,000 by which the taxpayer’s net income exceeds $75,000 on a joint return or $50,000 in the case of an individual return.

According to a study published by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, the Senate bill would impact more than 800,000 households, reducing childhood poverty by 7.6% and reducing the number of children in poverty by more than 32,000.

The study found that the legislation would cost approximately $1 billion per year, but researchers tell WBEZ that the bill would likely offset those costs thanks to reductions in state spending on assistance for low-income families.

The discussions over the bill come as a measure is considered by Congress to increase the maximum credit per child to $2,000 from $1,600 through 2025.

An estimated 500,000 children would be lifted out of poverty with the expansion, according to reports.