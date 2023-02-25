Planning to Vote in Chicago's Election, But Unsure Which Ward You Live in? Here's How to Find Out

While the race for Chicago mayor has undoubtedly captured the most attention leading up to Election Day, voters will also play an important role in this year's City Council elections.

If you're planning to vote Tuesday, you'll want to find out which ward you live in - if you aren't sure. While the City Council did approve new ward maps last year, they won't have an impact on the upcoming election.

The ward boundaries will remain the same through May, so there's no need to worry if your precinct has changed.

You can use the city's "Ward Finder" tool here to find out your ward and current alderperson.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Once the next term begins, the council will notably have a new look, a a dozen incumbents aren’t running for re-election and several others are facing tough fights.

Just like in the mayoral election, if no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the Feb. 28 election, meaning 50% plus one additional vote, then the top two vote-getters would advance to a runoff, which will be held on April 4.

Find the list of candidates running in all of Chicago's 50 wards here.