Here's the Full List of Candidates for Chicago City Council

While most of the attention has been focused on the nine candidates running for Chicago mayor, the Chicago City Council will also have a decidedly-new look in the new term, as a dozen incumbents aren’t running for reelection and several others are facing tough fights.

In all, 12 members of the City Council will not be seeking reelection, with several more defending seats that they’ve only recently been appointed to.

Alds. Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer, representing the fourth and sixth wards, respectively, are both opting out of running for reelection, and are instead running for Chicago mayor.

Ald. Leslie Hairston opted not to seek reelection in the fifth ward, with 11 candidates battling to replace her in the ward that includes parts of Hyde Park, South Shore and Woodlawn.

In the 14th ward, Ald. Ed Burke has opted not to run for reelection after decades on the City Council. Jeylu Gutierrez and Raul Reyes are squaring off in that ward, which includes parts of Archer Heights and Gage Park.

Another long-time member of the City Council, Ald. Carrie Austin, will not run for reelection in the 34th ward, with Bill Conway and Jim Ascot competing to replace her.

A total of 10 contenders are vying for the 48th ward seat of Ald. Harry Osterman, who had been on the council since 2011.

In addition to the retirements from the Council, other members are facing contentious reelection fights, including Ald. Daniel La Spata, who is facing three opponents in the first ward, including Procco “Joe” Moreno, the man he defeated for the seat in 2019.

In the 19th ward, which includes Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park, Ald. Matthew O’Shea is facing a tough battle against Tim Noonan and Michael Cummings.

Ald. Monique Scott, representing the city’s 24th ward, is facing a staggering seven contenders for her position after she was appointed to the City Council to replace her brother Michael Scott in June 2022.

Just like in the mayoral election, if no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the Feb. 28 election, meaning 50% plus one additional vote, then the top two vote-getters would advance to a runoff, which will be held on April 4.

Not sure which ward you live in? You can use the city's "Ward Finder" tool here.

Note: the candidates on this list appear in the order in which they will appear on the ballot.

1st Ward

Ald. Daniel La Spata

Stephen “Andy” Schneider

Procco “Joe” Moreno

Sam Royko

2nd Ward

Ald. Brian Hopkins

3rd Ward

Ald. Pat Dowell

4th Ward

Helen West

Tracey Y. Bey

Lamont Robinson

Matthew “Khari” Humphries

Ebony Lucas

Prentice Butler

5th Ward

Renita Q. Ward

Marlene Fisher

Joshua Gray

Robert Palmer

Martina Hone

Jocelyn Hare

Dialika “Dee” Perkins

Desmon C. Yancy

Kris Levy

Gabriel Piemonte

Wallace E. Goode, Jr.

6th Ward

Sylvester Baker, Jr.

Richard Wooten

O. Patrick Brutus

Barbara Ann Bunville

Kirby Birgans

Paul Bryson, Sr.

William E. Hall

Aja Kearney

Sharon E. Pincham

Tavares Briggs

Kimberly Egonmwan

7th Ward

Ald. Gregory Mitchell

8th Ward

Ald. Michelle Harris

Sean Flynn

Linda Hudson

9th Ward

Cleopatra Draper

Ald. Anthony Beale

Cameron Barnes

10th Ward

Peter Chico

Jessica Venegas

Ana Guajardo

Yessenia Carreón

Oscar Sanchez

11th Ward

Anthony Ciaravino

Ambria Taylor

Elvira “Vida” Jimenez

Ald. Nicole Lee

Froylan Jimenez

Steve Demitro

Don Don

12th Ward

Julia Ramirez

Ald. Anabel Abarca

13th Ward

Ald. Marty Quinn

Paul Bruton

14th Ward

Jeylu Gutierrez

Raul Reyes

15th Ward

Ald. Raymond Lopez

Victoria Alvarez

Gloria Ann Williams

16th Ward

Carolynn Denise Crump

Ald. Stephanie Coleman

Eddie Johnson III

17th Ward

Ald. David H. Moore

18th Ward

Ald. Derrick Curtis

Heather Wills

19th Ward

Timothy Noonan

Ald. Matthew O’Shea

Michael Cummings

20th Ward

Ald. Jeanette Taylor

Jennifer Maddox

Andre Smith

21st Ward

Cornell Dantzler

Preston Brown, Jr.

Larry Lloyd

Ronnie Mosley

Daliah Goree

Ayana Clark

Kweli Kwaza

22nd Ward

Ald. Michael Rodriguez

Neftalie Gonzalez

Kristian R. Armendariz

23rd Ward

Ald. Silvana Tabares

Eddie Guillen

24th Ward

Ald. Monique Scott

Larry G. Nelson

Luther Woodruff, Jr.

Vetress M. Boyce

Edward Ward

Creative Scott

Drewone Goldsmith

Traci Treasure Johnson

25th Ward

Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez

Aida Flores

26th Ward

Julian Perez

Jessica Fuentes

Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez

27th Ward

Ald. Walter Burnett, Jr.

28th Ward

Ald. Jason C. Ervin

Shawn A. Walker

29th Ward

Ald. Chris Taliaferro

CB Johnson

Corey Dooley

30th Ward

Juanpablo Prieto

Ruth Cruz

Jessica W. Gutierrez

Warren Williams

31st Ward

Ald. Felix Cardona Jr.

Esteban Burgoa Ontañon

32nd Ward

Ald. Scott Waguespack

33rd Ward

Ald. Rossana Rodríguez Sánchez

Samie Martinez

34th Ward

Bill Conway

Jim Ascot

35th Ward

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa

36th Ward

Leonor “Lori” Torres Whitt

Ald. Gilbert Villegas

David Herrera

Jacqueline Baez

37th Ward

Howard Ray

Ald. Emma M. Mitts

Jake Towers

Corey Denelle Braddock

38th Ward

Cynthia M. Santos

Franco Reyes

Ald. Nicholas Sposato

Ed Bannon

Bruce Randazzo

39th Ward

Denali Dasgupta

Ald. Samantha Nugent

40th Ward

Ald. Andre Vasquez

Christian Blume

Jane Lucius

41st Ward

Ald. Anthony Napolitano

Paul Struebing

42nd Ward

Ald. Brendan Reilly

43rd Ward

Ald. Timmy Knudsen

Brian C. Comer

Rebecca Janowitz

Steve Bostford

Steven McClellan

Wendi Taylor Nations

44th Ward

Bennett R. Lawson

45th Ward

Susanna Ernst

Megan Mathias

Ald. James Gardiner

Ana Santoyo

Marija Tomic

James Suh

46th Ward

Angela Clay

Kim Walz

Patrick Nagle

Roushaunda Williams

Michael Cortez

Marianne Lalonde

47th Ward

Ald. Matt Martin

48th Ward

Larry Svabek

Nick Ward

Joe Dunne

Andre Pleoquin

Brian J. Haag

Isaac Freilich Jones

Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth

Roxanne Volkmann

Andy Peters

Nassir Faulkner

49th Ward

Ald. Maria Hadden

Belia Rodriguez

William Morton

50th Ward

Mueze Bawany

Ald. Debra Silverstein