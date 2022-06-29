illinois primary election 2022

Here's a Look at How Each Illinois County Voted in the Governor's Race

Illinoisans now know which candidates will be on the ballot in November, and in arguably the biggest and most expensive race in the state, the two challengers have been finalized.

NBC News projects State Sen. Darren Bailey secured the Republican nomination in Tuesday's Illinois Primary Election, and will face Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker in the race for Governor in November.

With 98% of precincts reporting, Bailey received 57% of the vote. Trailing far behind Bailey is Republican candidate Jesse Sullivan, with only 16% of the vote.

But how did the counties across the state vote in each primary?

Here's a breakdown:

