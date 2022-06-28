Live Illinois Primary Election Results: How to See the Latest Totals as Polls Close

NOTE: Polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. but some results may be delayed as certain polling places experience extended hours due to earlier issues. Check back throughout the night for the latest updates.

As polls close across Illinois Tuesday night and votes are counted in the Illinois primary election, how can you track the results live?

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state, you can find the latest vote totals on NBCChicago.com and on the NBC Chicago app after the polls close at 7 p.m.

(Check with your local election authority to see if there are any extensions or changes to your polling place. Some locations, including six in Cook County, are staying open due to earlier issues, which will delay results for that county)

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Please note that initial vote totals take several minutes to populate in the system, so you may consider bookmarking the Illinois election results page and checking back throughout the night.

Once you download the NBC Chicago app, make sure to turn on push notifications so you can be the first to know who's won some of the biggest races in the Chicago area and Illinois.

You'll find live election coverage airing on NBC 5's streaming channel on Peacock and on Roku from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. and at 10 p.m. on Channel 5, as well as on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. (See more here)