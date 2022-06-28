Illinois Primary Election: Bailey, Giannoulias Among Big Winners Tuesday

Battle lines were clearly drawn on Tuesday night as Illinois voters went to the polls in the primary election, with both Republicans and Democrats saying they were looking forward to the fight to come in November.

A slate of candidates supported by former President Donald Trump headlined the evening for the Republican side, with State Sen. Darren Bailey romping his way to a huge victory in the gubernatorial nomination battle.

Bailey, who earned Trump’s endorsement over the weekend, easily dispatched former frontrunner and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and businessman Jesse Sullivan en route to setting up a showdown with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker this November.

Trump’s fingerprints were also on the race in Illinois’ 15th Congressional district, as Rep. Mary Miller downed fellow Rep. Rodney Davis.

Attorney Kathy Salvi secured the party’s nomination in the U.S. Senate race, pitting her against Sen. Tammy Duckworth in the general election.

On the Democratic side of the ledger, Pritzker faced little opposition as he cruised to the nomination, and the slate of state Democratic officials all won with ease, as Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Mike Frerichs all ran unopposed.

The one competitive race at that level came in the chase to replace Secretary of State Jesse White. White’s endorsed candidate, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, was defeated by former Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, who will face State Sen. Dan Brady in the November election.

Several House races on the Democratic side also generated headlines, including the 17-way race to replace Rep. Bobby Rush as the party’s nominee in the 1st District. That distinction went to Jonathan Jackson, the son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and brother of former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.

In Illinois’ 3rd District, Delia Ramírez cruised to victory in the redrawn district’s primary, and Rep. Sean Casten did the same in the newly configured 6th, besting fellow Rep. Marie Newman in that primary.

Rep. Danny Davis fended off a primary challenge from Kina Collins in the 7th District, beating her for the second straight election cycle as he will hold onto his seat in November.

Ultimately, November’s election will come down to a Democratic party that says it is prepared to push back against the Republicans’ rightward shift. The GOP, meanwhile, argues that the state is floundering under Democratic leadership and that it is time for change at all levels.

