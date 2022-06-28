Illinois Election Results: Who Won, Which Races Haven't Been Called Yet

Election results came flooding in during the Illinois primary Tuesday, with some of the biggest races on the ballot shaping up as others remained too close to call.

Here's a look at where things stood as of 11:30 p.m. in some of the top races to watch.

Winners So Far

Illinois Governor

Projected Democratic Winner: JB Pritzker

Projected Republican Winner: Darren Bailey

Secretary of State

Projected Democratic Winner: Alexi Giannoulias

Projected Republican Winner: Dan Brady



U.S. House District 1 – Democrat

Projected Democratic Winner: Jonathan Jackson

Projected Republican Winner: Not Yet Called (see below)

U.S. House District 3

Projected Democratic Winner: Delia Ramírez

Republican Winner (unopposed): Justin Burau

U.S. House District 6

Projected Democratic Winner: Sean Casten

Projected Republican Winner: Keith Pekau

U.S. Senate

Democratic Winner: Tammy Duckworth (unopposed)

Projected Republican Winner: Kathy Salvi

U.S. House District 7 – Democrat

Projected Democratic Winner: Danny Davis

U.S. House District 15

Projected Democratic Winner: Paul Lange

Projected Republican Winner: Mary Miller

U.S. House District 14

Democratic Winner (unopposed): Lauren Underwood

Projected Republican Winner: Scott Gryder

Not Yet Been Called

U.S. House District 1 - Republican

Republican candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

94% reporting

Eric Carlson 41% - 10,531

Jeffery Regnier 39% - 10,155

Geno Young 14% - 3,735

Philanise White 6% - 1,512

IL House District 15 – Democrat

Democratic candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

98% reporting

Michael Kelly 53% - 5,768

Michael Rabbitt 47%

Cook County Board President

Democratic candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

97% reporting

Toni Preckwinkle 75% - 323,933

Richard Boykin 25% - 106,172

Cook County Sheriff

Democratic candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

97% reporting

Thomas Dart 87% - 276,275

Noland Rivera 13% - 42,712

Cook County Assessor

Democratic candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

97% reporting

Fritz Kaegi 54% - 224,332

Kari Steele 46% - 194,067

U.S. House District 2 – Republican

Thomas Lynch leads Shane Cultra by less than 200 votes in District 2 with 92% of precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m.

U.S. House District 1 – Republican

Eric Carlson leads Jeffery Regnier by less than 400 votes in District 1 with 94% of precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m.

