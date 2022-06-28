2022 illinois primary

Illinois Election Results: Who Won, Which Races Haven't Been Called Yet

Election results came flooding in during the Illinois primary Tuesday, with some of the biggest races on the ballot shaping up as others remained too close to call.

Here's a look at where things stood as of 11:30 p.m. in some of the top races to watch.

Winners So Far

Illinois Governor

  • Projected Democratic Winner: JB Pritzker
  • Projected Republican Winner: Darren Bailey

Secretary of State

  • Projected Democratic Winner: Alexi Giannoulias
  • Projected Republican Winner: Dan Brady

U.S. House District 1 – Democrat

  • Projected Democratic Winner: Jonathan Jackson
  • Projected Republican Winner: Not Yet Called (see below)

U.S. House District 3

  • Projected Democratic Winner: Delia Ramírez
  • Republican Winner (unopposed): Justin Burau

U.S. House District 6

  • Projected Democratic Winner: Sean Casten
  • Projected Republican Winner: Keith Pekau

U.S. Senate

  • Democratic Winner: Tammy Duckworth (unopposed)
  • Projected Republican Winner: Kathy Salvi

U.S. House District 7 – Democrat

Projected Democratic Winner: Danny Davis

U.S. House District 15

Projected Democratic Winner: Paul Lange

Projected Republican Winner: Mary Miller

U.S. House District 14

Democratic Winner (unopposed): Lauren Underwood

Projected Republican Winner: Scott Gryder

Not Yet Been Called

U.S. House District 1 - Republican

Republican candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

94% reporting

  • Eric Carlson 41% - 10,531
  • Jeffery Regnier 39% - 10,155
  • Geno Young 14% - 3,735
  • Philanise White 6% - 1,512

IL House District 15 – Democrat

Democratic candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

98% reporting

  • Michael Kelly 53% - 5,768
  • Michael Rabbitt 47%

Cook County Board President

Democratic candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

97% reporting

  • Toni Preckwinkle 75% - 323,933
  • Richard Boykin 25% - 106,172

Cook County Sheriff

Democratic candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

97% reporting

  • Thomas Dart 87% - 276,275
  • Noland Rivera 13% - 42,712

Cook County Assessor

Democratic candidates and where the votes stand as of 11:30 p.m.

97% reporting

  • Fritz Kaegi 54% - 224,332
  • Kari Steele 46% - 194,067

U.S. House District 2 – Republican

Thomas Lynch leads Shane Cultra by less than 200 votes in District 2 with 92% of precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m.

U.S. House District 1 – Republican

Eric Carlson leads Jeffery Regnier by less than 400 votes in District 1 with 94% of precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m.

2022 illinois primary
