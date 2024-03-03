Early voting in Illinois expands this week, and here's what to know

It is a big week in the lead-up to Illinois' March 19 primary, as early voting will expand in numerous areas ahead of that election.

Early voting began in February across the state, but additional sites are set to open in the weeks before the primary, according to the state's board of elections.

Curious about when, and where, you can cast your ballot early this election season? Here is a county-by-county breakdown of early voting dates and locations.

City of Chicago

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Early voting continues at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite, located at 191 North Clark, but additional sites are opening on Monday in each of the city's 50 wards.

A list of those sites, and more information on early voting procedures, can be found on the Board of Elections’ website.

Any voter in the city of Chicago can vote at the supersite, or at any of the ward-based early voting sites prior to Election Day, according to city officials.

Cook County:

For residents in suburban Cook County, early voting continues at the board’s downtown Chicago location at 69 West Washington Pedway.

Early voting at all other sites in the county will begin on Monday. A full list of sites can be found on the Cook County Clerk’s Office website.

DeKalb County:

Early voting continues at the Legislative Center in Sycamore, but four new sites will open for early and grace-period voting on Monday.

Those sites are located in Kingston and in Sandwich, as well as two sites in DeKalb, including the DeKalb Township Building and the NIU-Holmes Student Center.

You can find more information on the DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder’s website.

DuPage County:

Early voting continues at five locations across DuPage County on Feb. 8, including the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The Addison Township Office, the Naperville Municipal Center, the Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale and the Westmont Public Library will all host early voting sites.

Additional locations will open on Monday, including in Addison, Burr Ridge, Glendale Heights, Naperville, Lisle, Bloomingdale and more.

Residents interested in casting their ballots can find more information on the county clerk's website.

Officials also urge residents to check a new precinct map that was passed by the County Board in June 2023, with many residents having new precinct numbers for the coming election.

Grundy County:

Early voting continues at the Grundy County Courthouse’s lobby in Morris, but two more locations will open this week.

The Village of Minooka will host early voting beginning on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. The Coal City Library's Annex Building will also host early voting beginning on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

More information on voting can be found on the Grundy County Election Department’s website.

Kane County:

Early voting continues at the Kane County Elections Main Office in Geneva and the Aurora Satellite Location, according to officials, but more sites will open on Monday.

Locations in Elgin Township, Aurora, Campton Hills, Batavia and more will all open for voting on Monday morning, with voting continuing through the Monday prior to the election.

More information can be found on the Kane County Clerk’s Office website.

Kankakee County:

Early voting remains ongoing at the County Clerk's Office in Kankakee, with two additional sites set for early balloting in coming days.

In Manteno, voters can cast ballots at the Leo Hassett Community Building from Thursday through Saturday, officials said. Early voting will also be available at the Bourbonnais Municipal Community Building beginning on Monday, March. 11 and running through Saturday, March 16.

Any qualified voter can vote early at any of the three locations, with more information available on the county clerk's website.

Kendall County:

Early voting continues at the Kendall County Clerk’s Office, located in Yorkville. Hours are Monday through Friday, though Saturday and Sunday voting will be available beginning on March 9.

Early voting will be available at the Oswego Village Hall beginning on March 4, according to officials.

More information can be found on the Kendall County Clerk and Recorder’s office website.

Lake County:

Early voting remains ongoing at the Lake County Clerk’s Office in Waukegan.

Early voting will expand on Monday, with sites available in Lake Villa, Ingleside, Gurnee, Zion, Wauconda and several others. A full list of sites can be found here.

For more information on early voting in Lake County, visit the county clerk’s office website.

LaSalle County:

Early voting remains available at the LaSalle County Clerk’s Office, located in Ottawa, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

McHenry County:

Early voting continues at the county clerk’s office in Woodstock, and will expand on Monday to other locations.

Those locations including the McHenry Township Office in Johnsburg, Nunda Township's offices in Crystal Lake, and the Lake in the Hills Village Hall, among others.

More information on early voting can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Will County:

Early voting remains underway at the Will County Clerk’s Office in Joliet, and will expand to a slew of different sites on Monday.

A full list of early voting sites, and information for voting hours at each location, can be found on the Will County Clerk’s office website.