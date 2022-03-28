City Council Set to Take Confirmation Vote on Nicole Lee Monday

A special meeting is scheduled to take place Monday as Chicago's City Council prepares to vote on whether or not to approve of Nicole Lee as the new 11th Ward alderman for Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Lee as her pick to replace former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson last week.

If confirmed, Lee, who currently serves as director of social impact and community engagement for United Airlines, would become the first Asian-American woman to serve on Chicago's City Council.

“The 11th Ward is a diverse community of hard-working people who embody the grit, love, and neighborhood pride that make Chicago a great city,” Lee said in a statement. “It’s a tremendous honor to receive this appointment to serve my fellow residents of the 11th Ward.”

Lee is a graduate of Indiana University and has a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Chicago.

Lightfoot said Lee "is the right choice" to represent the ward in City Council.

“Nicole Lee has spent her life expanding and amplifying 11th ward issues and voices,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Her dedication to empowering communities and building coalitions is evident in her career and in her involvement in a variety of community organizations."

Lightfoot said last month that the city was beginning the process to fill Thompson's vacancy. She said the city was planning for an "open and transparent process to fill the vacancy with a qualified public servant that represents the values of the residents of the 11th Ward and the City of Chicago."

Thompson was found guilty last month of lying to federal regulators and cheating on his tax returns for five years.