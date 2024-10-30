Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled details behind a proposed property tax increase in his 2025 budget address Wednesday, reversing on a key campaign promise as COVID relief funds dwindle.

The proposed $300 million tax hike, which could change based on property assessments for 2024, would mark a 4% increase in property tax bills for homeowners in the city, the mayor's office said.

In his address to City Council Wednesday, Johnson, who campaigned on a promise he would not raise property taxes, acknowledged the cost such an increase would place on families. He noted, however, that it will also save jobs as his proposal includes no cuts for workers.

"This is tough, it is something that I grappled with for weeks and weeks. We did not take this move lightly. I directed my budget team to look at all options at closing this budget gap, and when it came down to either mass layoffs and curbing vital City services or an increase in property taxes, we chose to increase property taxes," Johnson said.

Beyond the property tax hike, Johnson's proposed budget includes plans to use tax increment financing money for Chicago Public Schools, $52 million for youth opportunity programs, $40 million for an initiative to address the city's homeless and migrant situation, and $39 million for a small business support program.

Johnson noted that he plans to uphold the city's pension obligations, a promise he said required him to change course on property taxes.

"I understand that today I am asking families to lean in and do a little bit more in order to make sure that their neighbors aren't laid off and to make sure that we don't have to cut vital City services," Johnson said in his address. "I know that across this city working families make tough decisions everyday, whether it’s the cost of childcare or paying your utilities or even going grocery shopping and buying food for your families. I know adding to those tough choices is not easy, but this was the best option that allows our city to move forward in a sustainable way. This is the start of a multi-year process that will finally get Chicago’s finances back on track."

In order for the budget to pass, Johnson needs 26 City Council votes by a Dec. 31 deadline. As of Wednesday, 14 aldermen signed onto a letter sharing their community's demands and concerns and saying they would not support a budget that includes a tax hike, part of broader pushback that is expected against the budget.

"We cannot support a budget that includes a property tax increase," the letter read in part. "Period. The recently released poll shows that 90% of Chicagoans oppose increasing property taxes as an action the city could

take to raise revenue. Of those 90% of residents, 79% strongly oppose raising property taxes. This is a non-starter for us and our constituents."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The Civic Federation, a non-partisan government research group, suggested the city look at other alternatives -- like layoffs, furloughs, eliminating job vacancies or raising trash collection fees -- before a property tax hike.

While Johnson did announce a hiring freeze last month, labor unions, which helped get Johnson elected, have pushed back against extensive cutbacks.

According to estimates, the city’s projected budget deficit for FY 2024 will clock in at approximately $222.9 million, which is still below previous estimates from earlier in the fiscal year.

With the expiration of COVID assistance and other factors taken into account, the budget deficit for FY 2025 is estimated to be $982.4 million, according to city Budget Director Annette Guzman’s office.

According to the city, budget hearings are set to begin next week.