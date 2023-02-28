Here's the Full List of Alderman Running in the 2023 Chicago Election

While most of the attention on Election Day in Chicago has been focused on the nine Chicago Mayoral Candidates, Chicago voters will also be casting ballots for who should represent their Ward at City Council.
In all, 12 members of the City Council will not be seeking reelection, with several more defending seats that they’ve only recently been appointed to.
Here's a breakdown:
- Alds. Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer, representing the fourth and sixth wards, respectively, are both opting out of running for reelection, and are instead running for Chicago mayor.
- Ald. Leslie Hairston opted not to seek reelection in the fifth ward, with 11 candidates battling to replace her in the ward that includes parts of Hyde Park, South Shore and Woodlawn.
- In the 14th ward, Ald. Ed Burke has opted not to run for reelection after decades on the City Council. Jeylu Gutierrez and Raul Reyes are squaring off in that ward, which includes parts of Archer Heights and Gage Park.
- Another long-time member of the City Council, Ald. Carrie Austin, will not run for reelection in the 34th ward, with Bill Conway and Jim Ascot competing to replace her.
Additionally, a total of 10 contenders are vying for the 48th ward seat of Ald. Harry Osterman, who had been on the council since 2011.
In addition to the retirements from the Council, other members are facing contentious reelection fights, including Ald. Daniel La Spata, who is facing three opponents in the first ward, including Procco “Joe” Moreno, the man he defeated for the seat in 2019.
In the 19th ward, which includes Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park, Ald. Matthew O’Shea is facing a tough battle against Tim Noonan and Michael Cummings.
Ald. Monique Scott, representing the city’s 24th ward, is facing a staggering seven contenders for her position after she was appointed to the City Council to replace her brother Michael Scott in June 2022.
Just like in the mayoral election, if no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the Feb. 28 election, meaning 50% plus one additional vote, then the top two vote-getters would advance to a runoff, which will be held on April 4.
Not sure which ward you live in? You can use the city's "Ward Finder" tool here.
Note: the candidates on this list appear in the order in which they will appear on the ballot.
