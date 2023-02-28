2023 Election Day Live Updates: Chicago Polling Hours, Latest Mayoral Polls and More

Chicago, welcome to Election Day. And according to experts, it's going to be a long one.

The race for Chicago mayor is crowded, with nine candidates on the ballot, various last-minute polls showing a different results and experts predicting a runoff. But that's not the only race Chicago voters will be weighing in on, on Feb. 28.

Voters will also be electing a New Chicago Police District Councils, voting on Alderman and weighing in on referendum questions.

As Election Day across the city gets underway, we're keeping tabs on how it unfolds below.

7:30 a.m. -- Chicago Board of Elections says early voter turnout is strong

According to the CBOE, the word "strong" might be a bit of an understatement.

"We have received the highest amount of prelection voting we have ever seen for a Municipal Election" Election officials said Monday.

Here's a breakdown of where voter turnout currently stands as of Monday evening, and how it compares to previous years.

For reference, there are 1,581,564 registered voters in Chicago.

2023:

Total ballots received so far: 211,110

Total in-person early vote ballots: 131,806

Total vote-by-mail ballots received: 112,774

Outstanding mail-in ballots yet to arrive: 100,843 (vote-by-mail application number currently stands at 213,617

Total citywide turnout so far: 13.3%

2019 Municipal Election:

130,928 early votes cast

49,652 vote-by-mail ballots returned (vote-by-mail applications stood at 62,600)

Total votes cast, including Election Day: 560,701

Total citywide turnout: 35.45%

2015 Municipal Election

95,937 early votes cast

22,788 vote-by-mail ballots returned (vote-by-mail applications stood at 29,599)

Total votes cast, including Election Day: 483,700

Total citywide turnout: 34.03%

7:00 a.m. -- What else is on your ballot?

While much has been reported about the race for mayor in Chicago, voters will also notice a number of other items on their ballots this Election Day:

6:45 a.m. -- Latest poll shows Vallas in lead, Johnson gaining an edge in tight race for second

A new poll, conducted just days before Tuesday’s election, shows former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas expanding his lead in the city’s mayoral race, with three candidates still battling it out to determine who could finish second and force an April runoff.

The poll, conducted by Victory Research, also showed Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson edging out ahead of incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is still well within striking distance as she looks to earn a second term.

Here are the top-five candidates according to the new poll:

Paul Vallas – 26.8%

Brandon Johnson – 20.2%

Lori Lightfoot – 18.7%

Jesús “Chuy” García – 15.6%

Willie Wilson – 11.4%

Note that these results are different from another recent poll, released over the weekend. Here's more on that.

6:30 a.m. -- Your last-minute guide to Chicago's 9 mayoral candidates

With a crowded field of nine candidates, various conflicting polls and thousands more ballots expected to be cast on Election Day -- not to mention the thousands of outstanding mail-in ballots the Chicago Board of Elections expected to receive in the coming days -- experts are increasingly predicting a mayoral runoff.

“It might take some time after election night to call some of these races, even the mayor’s race,” Max Bever of the Chicago Board of Elections told NBC Chicago.

Election attorney Burt Odelson agrees.

“It’s very, very possible that we could have discovery recounts to see who comes in second, to see who is entitled to run on April 4,” he says.

The nine candidates running for Chicago mayor are: Ja’Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King, State Rep. Kam Buckner, Willie Wilson, Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Ald. Roderick Sawyer and Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García.

Details on each candidate can be found here.

6 a.m.-- Polls are open

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, all polling places open at 6 a.m. Feb. 28. Polls will close at 7 p.m.

Note: If you're in line before 7 p.m., you'll still be able to vote.

Here's a full list of polling places by ward and precinct, as well as each location's accessibility tiers.

If you aren't sure which precinct or ward live in, you find out here. You can also vote at the Loop Voting Supersite, located at 191 N. Clark St.

However, the Chicago Board of Elections says, this year, "voters can choose whatever voting site is most convenient for them, including on Election Day."