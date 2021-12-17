illinois minimum wage

Illinois' Minimum Wage Set to Increase Again in 2022

Illinois' minimum wage is set for another increase next year.

On Jan. 1, 2022 the state's minimum wage increases to $12 per hour.

The rate will continue to increase on Jan. 1 each year until it hits $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2025.

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. During 2020, most residents saw two minimum wage increases -- first to $9.25 in January, then to $10 in July.

According to a study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute at the University of Illinois in 2020, more than 1.4 million adult hourly workers in Illinois make less than $15 per hour.

