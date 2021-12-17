Illinois' Minimum Wage Set to Increase Again in 2022

Illinois' minimum wage is set for another increase next year.

On Jan. 1, 2022 the state's minimum wage increases to $12 per hour.

The rate will continue to increase on Jan. 1 each year until it hits $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2025.

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. During 2020, most residents saw two minimum wage increases -- first to $9.25 in January, then to $10 in July.

According to a study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute at the University of Illinois in 2020, more than 1.4 million adult hourly workers in Illinois make less than $15 per hour.