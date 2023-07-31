Chicago police to provide update after woman killed, 8 others injured in North Lawndale shooting

Chicago police are scheduled to provide an update after one woman was killed and eight others were injured early Sunday morning when several armed people stepped out of a Jeep and fired shots into a crowd gathering for a birthday party in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police say the attack occurred in the 1500 block of South Keeler at approximately 12:51 a.m. Sunday, when a group of women were outside when a black Jeep pulled up and multiple individuals got out and began firing shots.

21-year-old Kanesha Gaines was shot in the face, and was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old was shot eight times in the torso, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At least seven other women were also shot during the attack, and were all taken to hospitals in good condition, police said.

"These children not only my daughter, but every child that gets shot there," Natasha Graham, Gaines' mother said. "They deserve some type of justice."

The Chicago Police Crime Victim Services Unit has set up an assistance center at 1457 S. Komensky Ave., which will remain open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

CPD interim superintendent Fred Waller along with Crime Victim Services Assistant Director Aileen Robinson are expected to provide an update on the shooting at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The update will stream live in the video above once it begins.