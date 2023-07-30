1 dead, 8 injured in North Lawndale mass shooting, Chicago police say

At least nine women were shot at a gathering in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police say the attack occurred in the 1500 block of South Keeler at approximately 12:51 a.m. A group of women was outside when a black Jeep pulled up and multiple individuals got out and began firing shots.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face, and was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old was shot eight times in the torso, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At least seven other women were also shot during the attack, and were all taken to hospitals in good condition, police said.

There are currently no suspects in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.