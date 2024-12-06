Chicago police searching for missing 9-year-old boy in need of medical attention

Chicago police are currently searching for a 9-year-old boy in need of medical attention who went missing Friday on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

Zechariah Garrett was last seen Friday in the 1400 block of East 67th Place in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

According to the missing persons report, Zechariah is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 86 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

It is unknown what clothing Zechariah was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone who sees Zechariah or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8385.

Zechariah's sister told NBC Chicago's Christian Farr that he ran out of the house at 6:45 a.m. Friday morning and did not get on the bus or go to school.

She said Zechariah was dressed for the cold and has run off before, though has communicated to family members at home in the past to return.

Zechariah's sister said he is a student at Wadsworth STEM Elementary School.

There was no further information available.