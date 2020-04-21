coronavirus illinois

Chicago Police Reveal 50 More Positive COVID-19 Tests in Department

Chicago police announced Tuesday 50 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the department to 365.

Of the cases, 347 are officers and 18 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 370 employees have reported positive tests but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm five of those cases, police said.

The department announced last week the death of a third police officer from complications of the virus.

Illinois health officials Tuesday said 119 more people died from COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 1,468. There were also 1,551 new cases reported, bringing the state’s total of patients testing positive to 33,059.

