CPD issues closure order for River North nightclub after 8 injured in nearby shooting

Chicago police have issued a closure order for a River North nightclub and restaurant after eight people were shot and wounded -- four of them critically -- following a physical altercation near the club early Sunday morning.

According to CPD, a summary closure for Blüm, located at 316 West Erie St. in River North, was issued Monday morning.

Ald. Brenden Reilly, of the 42nd Ward, sent a letter Sunday to constituents calling for the closure of the nightclub, describing the club as a "bad establishment" that had been the "source of chronic neighborhood complaints."

"Inexplicably, the city has allowed this nightclub to continue to operate, despite my prediction that it was just a matter of time before another shooting incident would occur," the letter went on to say.

According to police, a fight broke out at approximately 2:38 a.m. in the 300 block of West Erie near Blüm Restaurant and Nightclub. During the altercation, shots were fired, police said.

A total of eight people were shot, including a 43-year-old woman, who was shot in the abdomen. A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times, while two other men were shot in the head and abdomen, police said.

All four of those victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Three other victims, who were also shot, were last listed in good condition, An eighth victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He was last listed in stable condition, police said.

According to officials, no one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

Surveillance video from nearby shows a person walking in a parking lot with what appears to be a gun. The person then points the gun out towards the street and appears to fire several times. The suspect then walks out of the frame.

Another angle of surveillance footage shows the intersection where the gunfire is directed, with cars at stoplights and pedestrians walking. At one point during what sounds like gunfire, two pedestrians can be seen running.

Reilly's letter said his office has asked Chicago Police to issue a closure order, and that the property where the nightclub is located is expected to be sold next month.

As of Monday morning, the nightclub's Chicago Instagram account had been deleted. Blüm did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.