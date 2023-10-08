8 people shot during fight in River North, Chicago police say

A total of eight people were shot during a physical altercation in River North Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Authorities say that the fight broke out at approximately 2:38 a.m. in the 300 block of West Erie, and during the altercation, shots were fired.

A total of eight people were shot, including a 43-year-old woman, who was shot in the abdomen. A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times, while two other men were shot in the head and abdomen, police said.

All four of those victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Three other victims are in good condition after they were shot during an altercation, and an eighth, a 27-year-old man, was shot multiple times. His condition has stabilized at a local hospital.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.