Chicago Alderman calls for closure of River North club, restaurant after nearby shooting injures 8

A Chicago Alderman is calling for the closure of a River North nightclub after eight people were wounded -- four of them critically -- following a physical altercation near the club early Sunday morning.

"I have been petitioning the Department of Business Affairs & Liquor Commissioner to shut down Clutch / Blum for years now, without success," a letter from 42nd Ward Ald. Branden Reilly to residents said.

"This bad establishment has been the source of chronic neighborhood complaints and has been linked to prior shooting incidents," the letter continued. "Inexplicably, the city has allowed this nightclub to continue to operate, despite my prediction that it was just a matter of time before another shooting incident would occur."

According to police, a fight broke out at approximately 2:38 a.m. in the 300 block of West Erie near Blum Restaurant and Nightclub. During the altercation, shots were fired, police said.

A total of eight people were shot, including a 43-year-old woman, who was shot in the abdomen. A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times, while two other men were shot in the head and abdomen, police said.

All four of those victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Three other victims, who were also shot, were last good condition, An eighth victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He was last listed in stable condition, police said.

Reilly's letter said his office has asked Chicago Police to issue a closure order, and that the property where the nightclub is located is expected to be sold next month.

"Because the city has failed to close this bar, my office has been working to facilitate the sale of the building to have Blum shut-down and evicted," the letter read. "In fact, the property is currently under contract to be sold next month."

"It is my understanding CPD is issuing a summary closure order today," the letter continued.

As of Monday morning, the nightclub's Chicago Instagram account had been deleted. Neither Blum Restaurant and Nightclub nor CPD responded to NBC Chicago's request for comment regarding a closure order.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.